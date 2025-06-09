Babs Khan to coach Navua FC

Babs Khan

The Navua Football Association has announced that Maxwell Thaggard, commonly known as Babs Khan, is the team’s new head coach.

This comes after coach Saiyad Ali stepped down from his role as he departs for the U.S. due to personal commitments.

In a post on the team’s Facebook page, they shared that while they’re sad to see him go, the now former coach has assured them he’ll be back soon to support the team again.

The post also highlighted that from leading the team to multiple finals to transforming them into serious contenders, Ali played a pivotal role in shaping both their senior and age-grade teams.

His dedication and leadership have left a lasting mark on every squad he’s guided.

Meanwhile, Khan brings with him a colourful coaching career, including guiding Suva to the OFC Champions League final, where they pushed Auckland City to extra time.

He will take charge of Navua from the sidelines tomorrow when they face Suva at Uprising Ground in Navua.

Kick-off is at 1pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

