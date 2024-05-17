Ba Women's tames Rewa

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

The Ba Women’s Football side recorded a resounding victory, defeating Rewa 6-0 in the inter-district competition at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa this afternoon.

Rewa’s hope of securing a back-to-back win was short-lived as the ladies from Ba showed dominance throughout the game.

Ba player, Aliza Hussein, expressed that winning this game meant a lot to them.

Article continues after advertisement

She credited the young players on the team for their efforts and is confident they will showcase the same playing tactics tomorrow.

“Credit to the girls for sticking to the game plan. Rewa wasn’t an easy opponent but I am really happy that we got the win. “

Ba now shifts their focus to their next opponent, Suva. The two sides will clash at 1 pm after Nadroga and Labasa take the field at 11 am.