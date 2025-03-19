Ba Women drawn alongside Solomon Islands’ champions

The draw has been confirmed for the OFC Women’s Champions League 2025.

The Fijian side will face Henderson Eels FC of the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu’s Penama Tigers FC, and Tupapa Maraerenga FC from the Cook Islands in their group stage matches.

Meanwhile, defending champions Auckland United from New Zealand will lead Group B, which features host-nation team AS Pirae, Pansa of American Samoa, and Hekari Women’s FC from Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight leading clubs will compete for the Oceania title, with the winner qualifying for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

The tournament starts on May 4 in Papeete, with the final held on May 17.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.