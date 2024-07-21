Ba teams dominate at Futsal Cup

The Ba teams competing in the Fiji Football Futsal Cup have continued their dominance, with the Under-12 girls and Under-14 teams successfully defending their titles this morning.

Fiji FA Technical Director Timo Jankowski praised the teams, stating that their performance has laid a strong foundation for the future of the sport in the country.

He notes the impressive execution of skills and strategies learned during training sessions leading up to the competition.

“For me it’s absolutely amazing and great to see the passion and it is very great to see many Fijian teams making it to the final so when we look back three years ago comparing it to now, there’s a very big improvement and it’s great to see players from Labasa, Ba and all the other places playing this quality football.”

He adds that he looks forward to teams coming out stronger next year.

The Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Futsal Cup concludes the three day tournament today.