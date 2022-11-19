Ba qualifies for Women's IDC semi-final

Ba is the first team to book its semi-final spot at the Digicel Women’s Inter District Championship after a 7-0 win over Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

It’s Ba second win following their 7-2 thrashinh of Suva yesterday.

Tailevu Naitasiri did well in the first 30 minutes denying Ba who had numerous shots at goal.

However, national rep Koleta Likuculacula, Sisilia Kuladina and Lavenia Nairoqo managed to score three goals in 15 minutes to put Ba up by 3-0 at half.

Angeline Rekha, Elesi Tabunase, Luisa Tamanitoakula and Narisia Leba added the other goals in the second spell.

Ba will now play Nadi in the feature match at 3:30pm tomorrow and Tailevu Naitasiri meets Suva at 9:30am.

Meanwhile, in another game today, Labasa defeated Nadroga 3-2.