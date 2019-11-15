Ba out to prove critics wrong

The Priceline Pharmacy Ba side wants to prove critics wrong and win their 18th Punjas Battle of the Giants title.

Despite having a young side, the Men In Black are confident of doing well against Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa side in the first semi-final today.

Ba striker Sanaila Waqanicakau says it has been quite long since they last won a tournament title.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a crucial match for us because it has been two or three years now since Ba last won a tournament yet. And the message passed to the boys is that we need to lift this cup.”

Ba will play Rewa at 2pm today while All in One Builders Nadi meet Flow Valves/ Island Accommodation Suva at 4pm.

You can the live radio commentary of both matches on Mirchi FM.