Ba excited for Begg

Nabil Begg [File Photo]

The Ba football side will have to step up and fill in the vacuum left by star player, Nabil Begg.

Begg left the country today for trials with Auckland City in New Zealand after the International Transfer Certificate was approved yesterday.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Ba head coach, Daniel Krishneel says this is a great opportunity for the other players to step up.

Krishneel says they’ll miss Begg and his contributions to the team but at the same time is thrilled the 19-year-old is paving his way to greatness.

“We believe in our players, they will step up and they will try to fit in Nabil’s shoes. But we’ll miss the services of Nabil Begg because he has done a lot for Ba, he has brought a lot of glory for Ba and he’s trying to set a platform for the youth who are just coming up into football.”

Despite Begg’s departure, Krishneel is confident his squad will be able to deliver again this weekend.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees the Men In Black hosting Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.