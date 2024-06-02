Ba books semi-final spot after win over Nadroga

The Ba football team has booked the semi-final spot after winning against Nadroga FC 1-0 in their final pool match in the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Men in Black goes through as runners-up from Group A with Lautoka, who earned the top spot after beating Nadi 4-3.

It wasn’t the Stallions day William Khan scored an own goal in the first minute of the second half that gave Ba the victory and the maximum points.

Nadroga needed a win in this match while Ba just needed a draw to pass through the pool stages.