Ba at the top after two DPL rounds

Five teams are unbeaten in the Digicel Premier League after the first two rounds.

Out of the five only Ba, Suva and Lautoka have recorded a win and a draw while Nadroga and Labasa both drew their games.

Nadi, Navua and Rewa have a draw and a loss each.

Looking at the points table, Ba, Suva and Lautoka all have four points, however, the Men In Black are at the top of the standings because of better goal difference.

Nadroga and Labasa have two points from their draws while Nadi, Navua and Rewa all have a point each.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS BA 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 SUVA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 LABASA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 NADI 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 REWA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Round three will be held this weekend with Labasa hosting Rewa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

The three games on Sunday sees, Suva playing Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.