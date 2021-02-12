Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Ba at the top after two DPL rounds

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 15, 2021 12:52 pm
The Ba football team

Five teams are unbeaten in the Digicel Premier League after the first two rounds.

Out of the five only Ba, Suva and Lautoka have recorded a win and a draw while Nadroga and Labasa both drew their games.

Nadi, Navua and Rewa have a draw and a loss each.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking at the points table, Ba, Suva and Lautoka all have four points, however, the Men In Black are at the top of the standings because of better goal difference.

Nadroga and Labasa have two points from their draws while Nadi, Navua and Rewa all have a point each.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
BA211041+34
SUVA211021+14
LAUTOKA110010+13
NADROGA20203302
LABASA20200002
NADI201136-31
NAVUA201101-11
REWA100101-10

Round three will be held this weekend with Labasa hosting Rewa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

The three games on Sunday sees, Suva playing Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.