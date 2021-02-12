Anish Khem works on fitness

Rewa football striker and midfielder Anish Khem is grasping every opportunity he can get to get his fitness up to par.

The 27-year-old is currently playing for the Rewa Futsal side in the National Futsal League- Central Zone.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Khem says the league is an ideal platform for him to work on his fitness and strength before the national league kicks-off in the next two weeks.

“Definitely this help our football district players who are playing futsal here. It will build our fitness while we are trying to adjust ourselves in futsal.”

Khem says the focus does not change this season as the Delta Tigers once again aim to win their first national league title.

Rewa will face Suva in their first VPL clash.

But before this, Suva takes on Labasa in the Champion vs Champion series.

The two-leg series will be played next Friday and Sunday.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.