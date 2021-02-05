Amit Prakash expected to be new Navua coach

Former Lautoka assistant coach Amit Prakash is expected to be appointed as the new Navua Football Coach.

FBC Sports understands Prakash is guiding the side at training at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

The Rampur Primary School teacher is expected to lead Navua this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua escaped relegation from the premier division last season after thrashing Nasinu 7-1 in the decider match at Pacific Harbor.

The side will begin their national league campaign against Lautoka at the Uprising Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, the new football season will kick off next week with the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series.

Suva takes on Labasa next Friday and Sunday in the CvC.

Both legs will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.