All 23 members can get the job done says Sherman

The Fiji men’s football coaching panel believes that all 23 squad members are equally capable and can perform as well as any other player in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup.

Head coach Rob Sherman states that the team shares a unified mentality, with each player being equally competent.

He adds that any changes to the lineup will not result in a drop in performance standards.

“I’m at the stage where we believe if someone is out and someone is being replaced there will be no real in drop of standards. This is our mentality and the boys understand that and are very good with it-that this is a team of 23.”

Sherman emphasizes that despite some players not getting the chance to take the field, they all play a pivotal role in the team’s success.

He adds that each player contributes significantly to every moment of the game.

Meanwhile, our side is currently gearing up for their last pool game against Tahiti this Saturday at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the game live on Mirchi FM.