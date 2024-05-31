400k for Fiji U20

The Fiji Football Association has set a $400,000 budget for the national team for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

This has been revealed by Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel today during the 86th Ordinary Congress in Labasa.

Fiji U20 will play in its first World Cup, which will be held in Colombia. New Zealand will also represent OFC.

In the build-up, the side will be undertaking a tour to India, USA and Costa Rica before the World Cup.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to build a beach soccer field in Labasa.



Other notable discussions included, assistance to former players, humanity for football and more facilities to be built.