20 national players in camp

There are now 20 national football players in camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba preparing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers to be staged next year in March.

Last week the camp started with 14 players but another six have now joined the squad after getting leave approvals from the Fiji Police Force.

National team Manager Anushil Kumar says they’ve received confirmation that the three teachers, Anish Khem, Ashneel Raju and Assistant Coach Sunil Kumar have been cleared to join the squad as well.

[Source: Fiji Football]

However, Raju will train in Labasa with the rest of the northern players under the guidance of Assistant Coach Sanaila Bera.

Other Labasa players that will train in the north include Sitiveni Rakai, Malvin Mani, Lekima Gonerau and Ilisoni Logaivou.



[Source: Fiji Football]

Kumar adds the overseas-based players will be called when the border opens and Captain Roy Krishna will join the team a week before the qualifiers and hopefully in the January FIFA Window.



[Source: Fiji Football]

The team will break camp next week for the resumption of Digicel Premier League and will march back into camp in November.

Squad List

1 – Beniamino Mateinaqara – Lautoka

2 – Afraz Ali – Lautoka

3 – Sitiveni Cavuilagi – Lautoka

4 – Atonio Tuivuna – Lautoka

5 – Muni Shivam Naidu – Lautoka

6 – Edward Aaron – Lautoka

7 – Dave Radrigai – Lautoka

8 – Sairusi Nalaubu – Lautoka

9 – Thomas Dunn – Navua

10 – Kirtesh Prasad – Navua

11 – Kishan Sami – Rewa

12 – Setareki Hughes – Rewa

13 – Inoke Turagalailai – Rewa

14 – Mohammed Alzaar Alam – Rewa

15 – Tevita Waranaivalu – Rewa

16 – Patrick Joseph – Rewa

17 – Remueru Tekiate – Suva

18 – Abbu Zahid – Ba

19 – Rahul Naresh – Nadroga

20 – Isikeli Sevanaia Junior – Nadroga



[Source: Fiji Football]