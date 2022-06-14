13 overseas based players for U-19 trials

Digicel Fiji Football Under-19 coach Roneel Lal believes there should be more competition for a final spot given the inclusion of overseas players.

13 overseas-based players are in the squad including Abdullah Aiyas and Peter Ravai who were both part of the Fiji Football men’s team.

The team had its second trials yesterday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and Lal says it is a good opportunity to gauge all players.

“It’s something new for us to have overseas players so I think it’s a challenge for our local boys. We see the quality when they play so it’s a good gauge for us when doing the selection.”

The 46-member squad was divided into four teams, with a team made up of overseas players.

Also present at the trials were national football coach Flemming Serritslev, Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu and Fiji Football Association Technical Director, Timo Jankowski.

Lal says the three will greatly assist him in his analysis before the final selection.

Another round of trials will commence tomorrow at a venue yet to be decided.