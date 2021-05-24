$10,000 boost for Sukuna Bowl football champs

The FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl football defending champions Vinod Patel Police received a major boost this morning.

Vinod Patel PTE Limited jumped on board with a timely sponsorship of $10,000 to help the side prepare for the big event.

Vinod Patel Chief Operating Officer, Neelesh Pal Singh, says the Fiji Police Force has played a major role in combating the spread of Covid-19 in Fiji during the lockdown.

Singh says they want to help the Police side in every way possible and to help give back to the community.

Police Captain, Akuila Mataisuva says the sponsorship is a big boost for the side as they prepare to defend their title again.

“We had two solid weeks to prepare ourselves for the upcoming Sukuna Bowl but other than that the boys are preparing very well, training session on and off the field and I believe the boys are preparing for what the military boys are going to give us on that day and we’re looking forward.”

Army will take on Police on December 17th at Albert Park in Suva at 10am and you can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

You can also catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

Meanwhile, some district reps in the Police and Army sides’ have been featuring for their respective teams and many will be in action again this weekend in the Digicel Premier League.

Labasa takes on Navua at 7 tonight at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

They will go on to face Nadi on Sunday at 1pm while Navua meets Ba at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Also on Sunday, Rewa plays Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park and Suva battles Lautoka also at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Nadi, Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.