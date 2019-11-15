Flying Fijians Coach expected to be finalized this week

The Fiji Rugby Union is expected to finalize a National 15s Coach by next week.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey.

Mazey says the Commission provides assistance to the Union in terms of the Coach’s pay.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes the Union has been conducting interviews in the past week.

“We have nothing to do with the selection process, our part in the whole equation is to just to have an agreement with Fiji Rugby to fund the Salary of the Coach”.

Former 15s Coach, John McKee’s contract expired on the 31st of last month.