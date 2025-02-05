Flying Fijians chase All Blacks stars

[ FilePhoto ]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is still considering All Blacks Hoskins Sotutu, Pita Gus, and George Bower for upcoming tests.

Byrne says their inclusion would be a huge bonus, but they may still aspire to play for the All Blacks.

Gus is eligible in July, while Sotutu and Bower are eligible in November. Byrne will contact them to gauge their interest.

“They may want to play for their country, and if they do, that’s an awesome thing for us. But we’ll certainly be talking with them and letting them know we’re keen for them to consider us.”

Sotutu, a flanker with 20 All Blacks caps, is nicknamed “The Fijian Bulldozer.”

Prop Bower, known for his aggressive play, has 22 All Blacks caps.

Gus, with two All Blacks caps, has played for the Chiefs since 2018.

Byrne hopes to secure at least one player before their first test against the Wallabies in July.