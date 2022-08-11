First Suva City Motor Show launched

The Syndicate, in partnership with the Suva City Council and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, will host a Suva City Motor Show.

A first of its kind, the Show will feature close to 100 participants on September 10th.

The Syndicate, FBC, and SCC put pen to paper today to officially launch the show.

Syndicate president, Varun Raghu is encouraging car enthusiasts to take part in the one-day event.

“Because of COVID for quite a while we haven’t had any events, people were quite lost and nothing was being done now is a good time to get something started.”

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation chief cxecutive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they’re looking forward to what awaits at this historic event.

“We are proud and pleased of the fact that FBC is going to be involved in another of Fiji’s first. We always try and do this things that has never been done before.”

Suva City Council chief executive Azam Khan says this is something they are hoping will continue in years to come.

“This car show will take into account a massive range of car show activities which is something we feel will be very much part of the event calendar for Suva City going forward.”

The event will be held at the Constitution Avenue at Albert Park, in Suva next month.