First COVID-19 case at Olympic Games village

There’s growing concerns about the Olympic Games in Japan just less than a week away from the opening ceremony.

This is after confirmation today that a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village.

Team Fiji is scheduled to move into the Games village next Thursday.

At the moment Team Fiji is having its pre-Games camp in Oita which is about one hour and half by plane to Tokyo.

According to Australia’s ABC News, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive.

Muto would not reveal the person’s nationality, citing privacy concerns.

On Thursday, a member of the Nigerian Tokyo Olympics delegation became the first Olympics visitor admitted to hospital with COVID-19, after testing positive at the airport.

Athletes are just starting to arrive for the Games which starts next Friday to August 8.

Organisers have promised that the Games, which were postponed from last year because of the pandemic, will be “safe and secure”.

[Source: ABC]