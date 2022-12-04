Fijiana finish 5th, Fiji men’s end in 9th place

[Source: World 7s Series]

The Fijiana 7s side finished fifth in the Dubai 7s after outclassing Ireland 28-12.

Fiji scored four tries from Raijeli Daveua, Lavena Cavuru, Ana Maria Naimasi and Younis Bese.

The Fiji Men’s side finished ninth and are currently outside of the top four places guaranteed to secure teams’ automatic entry to the Paris Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

However the side has nine rounds left to make up lost ground.

Australia’s women began their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title defence on a winning note as they claimed an unprecedented hat-trick of titles in Dubai with a 26-19 victory against their closest rivals New Zealand.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s men made it four Dubai titles in a row with a 21-5 win against Ireland underlining their dominance in the desert.

The Capetown 7s kicks off on Friday.