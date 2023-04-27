Fijiana Drua call up trio

Reinforcements have been called up by the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua team as it prepares to face the Waratahs in the Super W semi-final on Sunday in Sydney.

Former Sereima Leweniqila, wing Kolora Lomani and Suva fly-half Luisa Tisolo are the latest inclusions.

Coach Inoke Male says they are happy to have the players join the camp, and they will bring in some experience as they are not new to the wider team.

He says the players have had a good week to recover and re-adjust and are ready for a powerful performance against old rivals.

Male adds that the girls know what it is like to play against the Tahs and will go for a better result on Sunday.

The match starts at 3.05pm and will be live on FBC Sports HD.