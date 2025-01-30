Fijian trio for Chiefs

[ FilePhoto ]

The Chiefs have name their squad to face the Hurricanes in a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season warm up in Taranaki on Saturday which includes three Fijians.

Former Fijian Drua scrum half, Leone Nawai, Manasa Mataele and Peniasi Malimali are in the 37 member squad.

New recruits Brodie McAlister and Jahrome Brown are set to have their first outing in Chiefs colours along with utility back and former All Blacks 7s rep, Leroy Carter – are the new faces included in the group, who will share minutes across a match played in three 30-minute periods.

Carter, who is a former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee, joins first five-eighth Josh Jacomb in gaining a full-time Super Rugby contract for 2025.

The match will kick off at 2pm.