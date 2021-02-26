Rugby
Fijian named in Junior Wallabies training squad for Oceania Cup
February 26, 2021 7:47 am
[Source: Instagram]
Young Fijian Zeph Tuinona has been named in the Junior Wallabies training squad for the first ever Oceania Cup defence.
The Naioti, Kadavu lad is currently a part of the Brumbies academy and is amongst 27 extended squad members.
The Junior Wallabies are currently preparing for a hybrid of the Oceania U20s Championship, following World Rugby’s cancellation of the World Rugby U20s Championship later in the year.
The squad features players from all Super Rugby academies, highlighting the growing depth of quality players in various programs across Australia.
In 2019, for the first time ever, the Junior Wallabies were crowned Oceania champions after beating their New Zealand counterparts 24-0.
Last year’s competition was put on ice due to the global pandemic.
The squad will assemble on March 14 for a seven-day camp on the Gold Coast.
2021 Junior Wallabies Camp 1 Squad:
Lachie Albert, Wests Lions, Brumbies
Tony Alofipo, Wests Lions, Brumbies
Reece Anapu, Palmyra, Western Force
George Blake, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Wilson Blyth, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Hugh Bokenham, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Dan Botha, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Adrian Brown, Eastwood, NSW Waratahs
Josh Canham, Harlequins, Melbourne Rebels
Nick Chan, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
John Connolly, Easts, NSW Waratahs
Ben Dowling, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
Lopeti Faifua, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds
Tim Faingaanuku, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Josh Flook, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Langi Gleeson, Manly Marlins, NSW Waratahs
Carter Gordon, Melbourne Rebels
Mason Gordon, Melbourne Rebels
Mac Grealy, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Tom Hooper, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies
Ngalu Kavapalu, Endeavour Hills, Melbourne Rebels
Patrick Maka, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies
Alex Masibaka, Associates, Western Force
Hamish Moore, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs
Titi Nofoagatotoa, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Zane Nonggor, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Reesjan Pasitoa, Wests Lions, Brumbies
Billy Pollard, Uni Norths Owls, Brumbies
Lukas Ripley, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Will Roach, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Hamish Roberts, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Andrew Romano, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Dion Samuela, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Connor Seve, Wests Scarborough, Western Force
Papillon Sevele, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Lolesio Sione, Melbourne Unicorns, Melbourne Rebels
Keynan Tauakipulu, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds
Sione Taufui, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Tiaan Taukipulu, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
Kalani Thomas, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Zephaniah Tuinona, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies
Mosese Tuipulotu, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs
Junior Tupou, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies
Glen Vaihu, Melbourne Rebels
Harry Vella, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Teddy Wilson, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs
Valance Yates, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
[Source: Rugby Pass]