Fijian named in Junior Wallabies training squad for Oceania Cup

Young Fijian Zeph Tuinona has been named in the Junior Wallabies training squad for the first ever Oceania Cup defence.

The Naioti, Kadavu lad is currently a part of the Brumbies academy and is amongst 27 extended squad members.

The Junior Wallabies are currently preparing for a hybrid of the Oceania U20s Championship, following World Rugby’s cancellation of the World Rugby U20s Championship later in the year.

The squad features players from all Super Rugby academies, highlighting the growing depth of quality players in various programs across Australia.

In 2019, for the first time ever, the Junior Wallabies were crowned Oceania champions after beating their New Zealand counterparts 24-0.

Last year’s competition was put on ice due to the global pandemic.

The squad will assemble on March 14 for a seven-day camp on the Gold Coast.

2021 Junior Wallabies Camp 1 Squad:

Lachie Albert, Wests Lions, Brumbies

Tony Alofipo, Wests Lions, Brumbies

Reece Anapu, Palmyra, Western Force

George Blake, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Wilson Blyth, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Hugh Bokenham, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Dan Botha, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Adrian Brown, Eastwood, NSW Waratahs

Josh Canham, Harlequins, Melbourne Rebels

Nick Chan, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

John Connolly, Easts, NSW Waratahs

Ben Dowling, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

Lopeti Faifua, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds

Tim Faingaanuku, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Josh Flook, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Langi Gleeson, Manly Marlins, NSW Waratahs

Carter Gordon, Melbourne Rebels

Mason Gordon, Melbourne Rebels

Mac Grealy, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Tom Hooper, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies

Ngalu Kavapalu, Endeavour Hills, Melbourne Rebels

Patrick Maka, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies

Alex Masibaka, Associates, Western Force

Hamish Moore, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs

Titi Nofoagatotoa, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Zane Nonggor, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Reesjan Pasitoa, Wests Lions, Brumbies

Billy Pollard, Uni Norths Owls, Brumbies

Lukas Ripley, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Will Roach, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Hamish Roberts, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Andrew Romano, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Dion Samuela, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Connor Seve, Wests Scarborough, Western Force

Papillon Sevele, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Lolesio Sione, Melbourne Unicorns, Melbourne Rebels

Keynan Tauakipulu, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds

Sione Taufui, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Tiaan Taukipulu, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

Kalani Thomas, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Zephaniah Tuinona, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies

Mosese Tuipulotu, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs

Junior Tupou, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies

Glen Vaihu, Melbourne Rebels

Harry Vella, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Teddy Wilson, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs

Valance Yates, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

[Source: Rugby Pass]