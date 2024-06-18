Fiji to host 2025 World Surf League finals

[Source: Supplied]

The 2025 World Surf League finals will be held at Cloudbreak, Fiji.

The WSL Finals is the one-day, winner-take-all competition to determine the men’s and women’s World Champions at the end of the Championship Tour season.

WSL announced the news today and says the dates for the 2025 WSL Finals, as well as the full schedule, will be released later this season.

WSL chief executive Ryan Crosby says Cloudbreak is truly one of the best waves in the world, and hosting the Finals at such an iconic break is going to be incredible.

Crosby says surfers continue to push the limits at every event, Cloudbreak will be the perfect place to showcase their progression and crown the World Champions next year.



Cloudbreak, located off the island of Tavarua in Fiji, is one of the most perfect and iconic waves in the world.



It is a fast, left-hand barrel that breaks over a shallow reef and can hold waves from two to twenty feet.



The powerful and consistent break will provide a dynamic challenge to the Final 5 surfers and will be an exciting wave of consequence to determine the 2025 World Champions at the end of the season.

Fiji first hosted a competition at Cloudbreak in 1999, where Mark Occhilupo won and went on to win the World Title in the same year.



It has been long considered a staple on the ‘dream tour’ and the WSL is excited to welcome it back in 2024 and as a new Finals location in 2025.



The 2024 Championship Tour will host Cloudbreak as the last event of the regular season to determine the WSL Final 5, the top five-ranked men and women who will compete in the Finals.



