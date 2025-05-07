Fiji schools swim team bound for Brisbane

Fiji’s top-performing school swimmers will have the opportunity to represent the nation on an international stage once again, as preparations are underway to send a Team Fiji schools squad to Australia later this year.

Following the success of last year’s tour, which saw 59 young swimmers travel abroad, organisers are planning for an even larger contingent in 2025.

President of the Fiji Primary and Secondary Schools Swimming Association Salaseini Lele says they hope to send a bigger team this year.

“This year we are also preparing a Team Fiji that will represent schools Fiji in Australia. We had sent a team last year—a team of 59—and this year we are looking at a bigger, maybe just slightly bigger than what we sent last year. And this year they are going to Brisbane.”

Lele said the prospect of international competition has been a strong motivator for students, with many aiming to finish in the top two in their respective events to earn selection.

Meanwhile the National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship will be held on the 30th and 31st of this month at the Damodar Aquatic Center in Laucala, Suva.

It will air LIVE on FBC Sports and also on the pay-per-view Viti.plus website.

