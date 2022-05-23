Fiji men’s netball team named

[Source: Facebook/ Netball Fiji]

The Fiji Netball National Men’s Team has been named for the training match against the Singapore National Team.

After 2 days of competition at the Vodafone arena, the national selectors chose the team of 12 that will play in the training match.

The Singapore national side will be visiting Fiji for a five-game match series to prepare for the Asian Nations Cup.

The match against Singapore will be held next Tuesday at 6pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Team List:

1. Malakai Nasusu

2. Vilive Wainidroa

3. Nacanieli Goneyali

4. Sireli Tuidraki

5. Savenaca Sorovaki

6. Rarawa Vulimainarita

7. Sireli Tagayawa

8. Joseva Nawaqa

9. Semesa Wainidroa

10. Tikiko Tubailagi

11. Isoa Fou

12. Charlie Hoyt