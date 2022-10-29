Fiji Men’s Basketball to fight for third place

[Source: FIBA]

The Fiji Men’s team could not hold on against Papua New Guinea after going down 64-73 in its final round robin match last night.

Fiji put on a strong start in the first quarter with a 19-12 lead but fell behind by 17-20 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Papua New Guinea made its presence known ending the scoreboard at 21-12, the final quarter score was 20-16.

Fiji will now play in the third place play-off against Solomon Islands at 2.30pm.

Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia will face off in the final at 7.30pm and they automatically qualify to the Solomon Islands Pacific Games.