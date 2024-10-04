Fiji loses bid to host 2031 Pacific Games

The 2031 Pacific Games will be held in Tonga and not Fiji.

This is after the Pacific Games Council voted in Palau today where Tonga got 12 votes to Fiji’s nine.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee extended its warmest congratulations to Tonga for securing the bid to host the 2031 Games.

Article continues after advertisement

FASANOC says though Fiji also put forward a strong bid, they stand together in the spirit of true Pacific partnership and wish Tonga every success as they prepare to welcome athletes and fans from across the region.

Tonga pulled out of hosting the 2019 Games seven years ago which was later held in Samoa.

It will be Tonga’s first Pacific Games as they only hosted the Mini Games 35 years ago.