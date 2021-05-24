Home

Fiji Football mourns loss of Chand

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 2, 2022 8:29 pm
former Navua and national midfielder Rajneel Chand.

Chand passed away today at his home in Rovandrau in Navua.

Chand passed away today at his home in Rovandrau in Navua.

The 37-year-old was the elder brother of current Navua FC captain Monit Chand and Vinit Chand.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says passing of Chand is a huge loss to the sport.

Parents says Chand had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.

Patel said his thoughts and prayers go out to the family in this difficult time.

Funerals details is still yet to be confirmed.

