Fiji FA to implement weekly drug testing

The Fiji Football Association will be implementing weekly drug testing measures during the Extra Supermarket Premier League and the Extra Senior League.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says beginning this weekend, each team in both leagues will be subjected to four drug tests per week.

Yusuf confirms that a total of 90 drug tests were conducted during the BIC Fiji FACT tournament and four players returned positive.

He adds that to enhance the enforcement of this policy, the Fiji FA Medical Team will also be present at two match venues each week, selected at random.

He says the same testing procedures will be carried out at those venues, reinforcing the association’s zero-tolerance stance on drug use.

The Fiji FA CEO says their medical team is stepping up its efforts to safeguard the integrity of the sport and ensure a level playing field for all participants.

In a firm message to all players, the Fiji FA has also confirmed that failure to cooperate with the testing process will be treated as a positive result.

This means any attempt to avoid or obstruct the process will carry the same consequences as a confirmed violation.

