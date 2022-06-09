Fiji FA clarifies why Rakula won Golden Boot award

The Fiji Football Association has clarified why Malakai Rakula of Suva won the Golden Boot award at the Digicel Fiji FACT and not Labasa’s Christopher Wasasala.

There’s some confusion among fans regarding the award as many thought Wasalasala scored four goals compared to Rakula’s three.

However, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says one of the Labasa striker’s goal was not under his name according to the referee.

Article continues after advertisement

“What appeared on our Facebook page was not correct, Chris’s goal, in fact there was one goal not attributed to him by the referee, in the referee’s report it was credited to Edwin Sahayam”

Yusuf adds Rakula won the award on technicality as two other players also scored three goals.

“Three players tied on equal number of goals, as a result the comet system then picks up the player who played the least minutes and the total goals he scored so Malakai Rakula scored three goals in the least number of minutes”

Suva defeated Labasa 2-0 in the Fiji FACT final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with Rakula scoring one of the goals.