Fiji Darts to host trials for championship

[Source: Fiji Darts Association/ Facebook]

Fiji Darts will be hosting its trials next week for the upcoming South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva.

Suva Darts president, Edward Roxburgh, says they are expecting a tough competition.

Six local and four overseas-based players will be selected after the competition for each of the national men’s and women’s sides.

Article continues after advertisement

“Trials competition will be next week, on the 8th and the 9th at the Fiji Club. There will be 22 participants. Following that we will look at who gets through from the 22.”

Eight countries will be competing at the week-long South Pacific Darts Championship that will be held from January 20th to the 26th in Suva.