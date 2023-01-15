Fiji Chess searches for female players

There has been a relatively low turnout of female players in the last two Fiji Chess Federation tournaments.

The December National Chess Championship saw about three female participants and numbers were not so promising in the recently concluded National Blitz.

Secretary General Goru Arvind says this is an area they need to strengthen.

“We are really hoping to get more female players because overall Fiji has a shortage for the female team that needs to Hungary in 2024.”

Arvind says they will do their part and continue for the search of new talent.

Hungary will host the 45th Chess Olympiad in 2024 where about 190 countries will compete in.