Fiji Chess records back-to-back wins

Fiji’s Online Chess team registered back-to-back wins in season 3 of the Global Chess League.

Through the win, the Avinesh Nadan led team puts Fiji in the Top 50 among 145 Amateur Chess Teams from around the world.

In the match against Surbiton Juniors Chess Club from the United Kingdom, Fiji was countered strongly where Board 1 Avinesh Nadan, Board 2 Candidate Master Manoj Kumar, Board 6 Rudr Prasad and Board 8 Tanvi Prasad were all held off to a 1-1 draw by Joshua Pirgon, Joseph Tran, Conrad Bredenoord and William Wilde respectively.

Fiji’s other players fought back with Board 3 CM Ronald Terubea defeating Rohan McCauley 2-0, Board 5 Prashil Prakash winning against Joshua Seet 2-0 and Board 7 CM Goru Arvind beating Mika Colombi 2-0.

The three wins allowed Fiji to beat Surbiton Juniors Chess Club 10-6.

General secretary Goru Arvind says the Chess League has been a platform for them to compete against players from many countries.

He says it is an excellent opportunity to try out new talent against international players, with hope to further develop chess community in Fiji.

Rooty Hill Chess Club from Australia also had a strong start against Fiji where Board 2 Avinesh Nadan drew with Seth Peramunetilleke 1-1, Board 3 CM Manoj Kumar was held off by Anup Kumar Siva Sankaran 1-1, and Board 6 CM Goru Arvind had a draw with Parthiv Prithvi 1-1.

The winning points came from Board 1 CM Taione Sikivou outwitting Cameron McGowan 2-0 and Board 5 Prashil Prakash defeating Savin Peramunetilleke 2-0.

Fiji won against Rooty Hill Chess Club (AU) 7-5.

Fiji’s Online Chess Team will face a menacing team from Hawaii in their next Global League match in December 2021.