Fiji Baseball set for Mini Games campaign

[Source: fasanoc.org.fj]

The Pacific Mini Games are just eight days away, and Fiji’s men’s baseball team is firing up for the big stage.

Development Officer Inoke Niubalavu shared that the team has been grinding hard, sharpening skills, and building form.

He calls this the most prepared squad Fiji has ever sent.

“Right now we’re into our final phase of pre-competition, this past couple of weeks we’ve just been having game situations, just to get some gametime for the boys. In terms of fitness, I believe this is the best-prepared team, as they have been part of a development program for the past 10 years.”

Most players come through Fiji Baseball’s development program, and Niubalavu believes they’re ready to take on any challenge.

He’s eyeing a podium finish and urges all Fijians to get behind the team as they gear up to represent the nation.

The games kick off on the 29th of this month.

