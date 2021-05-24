Home

Athletics

Felix, most decorated athlete with 10 Olympic medals

@BBCWorld
August 7, 2021 7:45 am
[Source: Olympics.com]

American athlete Allyson Felix has stamped her mark in the Athletics competition at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 35-year-old has become the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time by taking 400m bronze for her 10th Olympic medal.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the gold medal, with Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking silver.

Article continues after advertisement

Felix passed the record of Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey, who won nine Olympic medals.

Felix has now won six golds, three silvers and one bronze.

She has the chance of an 11th medal on Saturday, when the United States seek to defend their 4x400m relay title, and it would take her past Carl

Lewis as the most decorated American track and field athlete.

 

