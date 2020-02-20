FBC secure rights for EURO 2020,NRL,GRR and Suva Zone 1

The good news keeps on coming for FBC TV and FBC Sports viewers.

This is after the South Pacific’s biggest media company, Fijian Broadcasting Corporation announced today that it will be airing a number of major sporting events LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in the next few months.

The national broadcaster has secured the rights for the EURO 2020, NRL and also the Fury Wilder fight plus the Global Rapid Rugby which will feature the Fijian Latui.

FBC Manager TV Operations Vinal Raj says the viewers are the winners at the end of the day.

“FBC is a service provider obviously so I think we are providing the service to the whole country by giving them all these different sports that we’ll be getting on the channel and it’s all for free”.

Local sporting events will not be left out as for the first time FBC Sports will be carrying the Suva Zone 1 athletics meet next week LIVE.

Uraia Toribau who is the President of Fiji’s biggest secondary school athletics zone says it is going to be an unforgettable moment for their athletes.

“For our athletes at times they are not recognized at the Coca Cola level we have a lot of so-called coaches around that are vying for some athletes to represent them in various events they might not show during the Coca Cola games with FBC on board we are very appreciative with this”.

The Suva zone 1 will be held at the ANZ Stadium next Thursday.