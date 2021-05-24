Home

Sports

FASANOC maps out plan for Commonwealth Games

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 12:16 pm
FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee will have to think strategically with less than one year to prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

The Fiji Sports Commission has provided $500,000 in government grants for FASANOC to prepare athletes for the Games.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says planning for the Commonwealth Games will be different this year and FASANOC will have to adjust some things.

“Financially it will be a challenge and we’re going to be talking to the national federations shortly, this is the commonwealth games, an international event and we’re not going there just to participate obviously we’re going to be competitive”.

Mar says the pandemic is the key consideration in all their preparations.

“We’re going to have to make sure that we have a very strict procedures in place and take pages out of the handbook as well as the team Fiji standard operating procedures”.

So far only the Fiji men’s 7s team has qualified for the Commonwealth Games in July next year.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England next year from July 28 to August 8.

