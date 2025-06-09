FASANOC confident in strong team for Commonwealth Games

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee is confident Fiji will be well represented at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Kilner expressing strong belief in the quality and depth of the national contingent.

Kilner said Fiji will field a competitive team across several sports, highlighted by a strong group of weightlifters who are firmly targeted for Glasgow.

She also pointed to the national 3×3 basketball programme, with both the men’s and women’s teams having qualified following impressive performances in Palau.

“I think we’ve actually got a really, really good team going into Glasgow. We’ve got some really good weightlifters that are targeted for Glasgow. We’ve got a great 3×3 basketball team that have come out of Palau.”

Boxing is another area of optimism, with Kilner noting a number of local boxers who have shown significant potential and gained valuable experience through recent international competitions. Judo is also expected to feature prominently, with the national representative continuing to perform strongly and remaining on track in preparation for the Games.

Fiji’s presence will also extend to bowls, where the country has enjoyed recent international success, including a runner-up finish at a world championship. In the pool, swimming is shaping up as another positive area, with encouraging signs emerging from the current squad.

Kilner said the overall strength of the team is something the nation can take pride in, adding that she expects many athletes to return from Glasgow with personal best performances and possibly new records.

