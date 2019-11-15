Fall sets new Indoor Fiji National Record

Fiji’s shot put champion Mustafa Fall has set a new Indoor National Record and a new Coffeyville Community College School record of 17.65m

This is the second time Fall has set and broken the Fiji Indoor National Record this season.

Fall’s record breaking throw has placed him the winner of the National Junior College Athletics Association Regional Conference.

He is now ranked number 2 in the nation for the NJCAA division.

[Source: Athletics Fiji]