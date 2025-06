Source: Reuters

Europe’s soccer market grew by 8% in terms of revenue in the 2023-24 season to 38 billion euros ($43.46 billion) with England’s Premier League generating the most, Deloitte said in a study published yesterday

In its Annual Review of Football Finance, Deloitte said the top five leagues: Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1, generated 20.4 billion euros in revenue, an increase of 4%.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.