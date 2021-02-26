Escott Shield competition to feature 18 teams

A total of eight new clubs have joined the Suva Rugby Union club competition this year.

With the increase in interest, SRU has had to make some adjustments to its Escott Shield and Koroturaga competition for 2021.

Last year a total of 42 teams were part of the SRU club competition, with new teams joining in the SRU officials have decided to increase the number of teams competing in the Escott Shield from 14 to 18 teams.

This means the top four teams from the Koroturaga Shield will progress to the Escott, this includes 2020 winners Eastern Saints, Lomaiviti Black, Lami Rugby and Kalekana rugby side.

Now the bottom four teams for this year will be relegated to the Koroturaga division, this decision was passed during the SRU Annual General Meeting held at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

Meanwhile, Commander Humphery Tawake has been re-elected as the Unions president while Penioni Naliva of the Army Rugby club is the new chairman.

SRU 10s competition is set kickoff tomorrow with a total of 28 teams competing at Bidesi Park in Suva.