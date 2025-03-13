England's Marcus Smith returns as Freeman starts at centre

[ Source: BBC Sport ]

Marcus Smith returns to England’s starting XV at full-back and Tommy Freeman moves to outside centre for the Six Nations finale against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Smith is reinstated at 15 after missing out on a starting berth in England’s comfortable win over Italy and Freeman, who has made all 19 of his Test appearances on the wing, steps into midfield to replace the injured Ollie Lawrence for Saturday’s trip to Cardiff.

In a reshuffle to the backline, Elliot Daly moves to the wing, while Tom Roebuck replaces Ollie Sleightholme on the other.

Head coach Steve Borthwick makes two changes in the forwards as Ben Curry partners his twin Tom on the flank, with Ben Earl switching back to number eight, while Luke Cowan-Dickie will start at hooker.

In the front row, prop Will Stuart will win his 50th Test cap.

England remain in contention to win the title and face a Wales side in search of their first Test win since October 2023.

