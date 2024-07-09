Eight teams for AFL competition

[Source: AFLFiji/Facebook]

Eight teams will battle it out this weekend at Albert Park in Australia’s most electrifying football competition.

According to AFL Fiji’s Facebook page, this event will be a platform for young players to shine, fans to cheer on their favorite teams, and everyone to celebrate the beautiful game.

Both junior and senior teams will showcase their skills, with seniors bringing their experience and expertise to the pitch.

Suva Swans will meet Namosi Saints Academy in the first match at 10am, Suva Cats will face Suva Hornets in the women’s category at 11.30am.

Namosi Saints will battle it out against Raiwaqa Crowsat 12.30pm while Wainibuku Bombers and Nabua Swans will meet at 1.30pm.

The games will begin on Saturday.