Drua launch exclusive ‘Drua Matavuvale’ membership for NZ fans

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have unveiled an exclusive new supporter initiative with the launch of the Drua Matavuvale Membership, offering New Zealand-based fans a rare opportunity to connect more closely with the club ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Supermarket Rugby Pacific season.

The premium membership will be rolled out first in New Zealand to coincide with the Drua’s trial match against the Chiefs at Mount Maunganui this Friday marking the club’s first on-field outing of the 2026 campaign.

Limited to just 100 members and priced at NZ$100 per person, the Drua Matavuvale Membership is designed to deliver a deeply personal and culturally rich experience, reinforcing the club’s strong connection with its overseas fan base.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijian Drua General Manager, Commercial, Shane Hussein, says the initiative recognizes the passion and loyalty of Drua supporters across the Tasman.

“We know that the Drua have one of the most passionate fanbases in the world, and our supporters in New Zealand are a massive part of that energy. ‘Matavuvale’ means family, and this membership is about bridging the ocean and bringing our New Zealand whānau right into the heart of the club. We wanted to start with New Zealand and limit it to 100 fans so we can provide a truly premium, personal experience. It’s the perfect way to kick off our 2026 campaign as we head to Mount Maunganui for our first trial game against the Chiefs.”

Each Drua Matavuvale member will receive an exclusive membership pack, including a Drua Matavuvale hat and a personalized recognition certificate, with members’ names also featured on a dedicated page on the Drua website.

Beyond the physical items, members will gain access to a private WhatsApp group limited to the 100 inaugural members, providing exclusive content and opportunities to interact directly with the Drua coaching staff.

Members will also have opportunities to meet Drua players and the wider Vuvale, as well as access to exclusive deals and discounts from Fijian Drua sponsors.

In a further nod to the Drua’s strong ties to home, members will receive a special promo code to purchase home game tickets in Fiji for family and friends throughout the season, subject to availability.

All inaugural members will also be permanently recognized on a Drua Matavuvale Wall of Fame at the Drua Base in Nadi, honoring the first New Zealand-based supporters to join the initiative.

One member will also win the Ultimate Drua Member Experience through an exclusive prize draw, which includes return flights for two to Fiji with Fiji Airways, accommodation at Tanoa Hotels, airport transfers with Tewaka, a behind-the-scenes match day experience at the Drua’s clash against the Highlanders in Ba on May 2, and a signed 2026 Swire Shipping Fijian Drua jersey.

Meanwhile, the Drua will play their second pre-season match against the Skipper Select side on the 6th of next month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.