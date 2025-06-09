Drua hold off Brumbies in Ba thriller

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua produced a powerful performance to defeat the Brumbies 42-27 in an entertaining Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season clash at 4R Electrical Govind Park in Ba.

The Drua started strongly, opening the scoring in the sixth minute through a penalty from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula before the Brumbies responded a minute later with a try to Hudson Creighton.

The home side quickly regained momentum when Etonia Waqa crossed for a try in the 12th minute. The Drua then faced a difficult period after Mesake Doge was sent to the sin bin in the 19th minute.

The Brumbies capitalised on the numerical advantage with Toby Macpherson scoring in the 25th minute, while the Drua were again reduced to 14 men when Elia Canakaivata was shown a yellow card a minute later.

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Despite the pressure, Armstrong-Ravula slotted another penalty in the 28th minute before Canakaivata redeemed himself with a try just before halftime to give the Drua a 20-12 lead at the break.

The second half saw the Drua extend their advantage early when debutant Sairusi Ravudi scored in the 44th minute, followed by another try from Ilaisa Droasese six minutes later.

The Brumbies attempted a comeback with tries to Macpherson in the 55th minute and Ryan Lonergan in the 60th minute.

Armstrong-Ravula added another penalty in the 67th minute before Droasese grabbed his second try in the 70th minute to put the result beyond doubt.

The Brumbies managed a late consolation try through Andy Muirhead in the final minute, but the Drua held on for a memorable 42-27 victory in front of a passionate Ba crowd.

They take on the Reds next week in Lautoka.

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