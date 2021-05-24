Dream comes true for bowler Fong

Representing Fiji in Bowling at the Commonwealth Games has always been a dream for Martin Fong.

That dream will soon become a reality as he’s been selected in the 10 member squad travelling to Birmingham in England in July.

In 2012, Fong was an official for the Team Fiji at the Bowling World Championship but now the tables have turned.

Having represented Fiji before in hockey at the Commonwealth Games, Fong says he knows what to expect.

“From then till now I finally fulfilled that supposed dream to represent Fiji. This is not a small feat for me, it is big because it is not the Mini Games but the Commonwealth Games.”

The 38-year-old says training with experienced bowlers with the likes of David Aitcheson and Semesa Naiseruvati has lifted Fong’s game to a new level.

Fong will be accompanied by Aitcheson, Naiseruvati, Rajnesh Prasad, Kushal Pillay, Cheryl Edwards, Loreta Kotoisuva, Litia TIkoisuva, Losalini Tukai, and, Elizabeth Moceiwai.