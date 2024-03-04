Dream almost ends for Tewa

Waisake Tewa [left]

Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa almost missed his event at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

The former Nakasi High School student was stranded in Australia for three hours as Oceania Athletics Association sought to secure his visa and that of Tongan athlete Mosese Foliaki.

Tewa was able to secure a visa and reissued tickets as the pair resumed their journey to Glasgow.

The 22-year-old will compete in the men’s 60 meters sprint.