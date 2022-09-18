Double for Milne in Rabbitohs victory

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne scored a double to help the Rabbitohs make their way into the preliminary final for the fifth year in a row,

This sets them up for a rematch of last year’s NRL Grand Final against the Panthers next weekend, after beating the Sharks 38-12 last night.

Milne was a key contributor, scoring two tries and setting another up, while the accurate boot of Latrell Mitchell was important too, with the fullback converting all six of his side’s tries and kicking a late penalty.

The Rabbitohs will face Panthers next Saturday at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL]